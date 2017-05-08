版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Perceptron reports Q3 loss per share $0.06

May 8 Perceptron Inc

* Perceptron announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $18.5 million to $21.5 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Perceptron Inc says qtrly revenue $16.3 million versus. $18.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐