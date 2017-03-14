版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 03:55 BJT

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corp offers private placement to existing shareholders, investors

March 14 Percy Street Capital Corp

* Percy Street Capital Corporation offers private placement to existing shareholders and other investors

* Funds raised from subscribers shall not exceed gross proceeds of up to $4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐