版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 02:21 BJT

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction

June 20 Percy Street Capital Corp

* Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction

* Percy Street Capital Corp - ‍company is seeking alternative qualifying transactions​

* Percy Street Capital Corp - ‍company and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Have terminated proposed share exchange agreement previously announced December 13, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

