BRIEF-Peregrine Pharma presents data for Bavituximab's anti-tumor enhancing activity

April 4 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals highlights clinical data presentation at aacr 2017 annual meeting supporting potential of Bavituximab to enhance anti-tumor activity of immunotherapy

* Peregrine Pharma- data showed for patients in study's Bavituximab plus docetaxel treatment arm who received subsequent immunotherapy, mos was not reached

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - mos was 13.0 months for patients in study's placebo plus docetaxel arm who received subsequent immunotherapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
