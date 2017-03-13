BRIEF-Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Q3 loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sees FY 2017 revenue from avid bioservices business of $60 million-$65 million
* Increasing FY Avid Bioservices business manufacturing revenue outlook to $60 - $65 million from $50 - $55 million
* Peregrine pharmaceuticals reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 and recent developments
* Q3 loss per share $0.04
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit