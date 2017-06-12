BRIEF-Perficient Inc says co enters into a credit agreement

June 12 Perficient Inc:
* Perficient Inc says co entered into a credit agreement
dated as of June 9, 2017
* Perficient Inc - credit agreement provides for revolving
credit borrowings of up to a maximum principal amount of $125
million
* Perficient Inc - credit agreement replaces company's
existing second amended and restated credit agreement dated as
of July 13, 2013
* Perficient Inc - new credit facility will be used to repay
amounts due under existing credit agreement
* Perficient Inc - all outstanding amounts owed under credit
agreement become due and payable no later than final maturity
date of June 9, 2022
* Perficient Inc - company may cause commitments to increase
by up to an additional $75 million, subject to lender approval
