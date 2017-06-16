BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07

June 16 Perficient Inc:

* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07

* Perficient Inc - it is repatriating $9.6 million from its subsidiary in China

* Perficient Inc - now expects full-year gaap earnings per share to be in range of $0.49 to $0.64

* Perficient Inc - reiterating previous adjusted earnings per share guidance of $0.29 to $0.31 for Q2 and $1.17 to $1.31 for full year