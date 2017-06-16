BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Perficient Inc:
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc - it is repatriating $9.6 million from its subsidiary in China
* Perficient Inc - now expects full-year gaap earnings per share to be in range of $0.49 to $0.64
* Perficient Inc - reiterating previous adjusted earnings per share guidance of $0.29 to $0.31 for Q2 and $1.17 to $1.31 for full year Source text: (bit.ly/2rF4TjL) Further company coverage:
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.