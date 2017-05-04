版本:
BRIEF-Perficient reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted EPS view $1.17-$1.31

May 4 Perficient Inc

* Perficient reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $111 million versus i/b/e/s view $114.2 million

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.17 to $1.31

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $485 million to $515 million

* Reaffirms fy 2017 gaap earnings per share view $0.60 to $0.75

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms full-year revenue and earnings guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
