BRIEF-Perficient reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted EPS view $1.17-$1.31

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Perficient Inc
* Perficient reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $111 million versus i/b/e/s view $114.2 million
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.17 to $1.31
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $485 million to $515 million
* Reaffirms fy 2017 gaap earnings per share view $0.60 to $0.75
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms full-year revenue and earnings guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.