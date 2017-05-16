版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 18:58 BJT

BRIEF-Performance Food Group announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock

May 16 Performance Food Group Co

* Performance Food Group Company announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock

* Says secondary offering priced at $27.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
