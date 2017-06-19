BRIEF-Performant Financial announces termination of student loan recovery contract

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Performant Financial Corp
* Performant financial corporation announces termination of student loan recovery contract
* Performant financial corp - company's contract with glhe will terminate thirty days after company's receipt of termination notice
* Performant financial corp - does not expect that termination of glhe contract will have an adverse effect on its near-term revenues or net income
* Performant financial - expects revenues from termination of glhe contract will begin to decrease in h2 2018 and be wound down almost entirely in 2019
* Performant financial corp - company will engage in discussions to further amend or restructure its credit agreement
* Performant financial corp - company is currently seeking to refinance its credit agreement through new debt or equity financing
* Performant financial corp - also initiated an exploration of other strategic alternatives if new debt or equity financing cannot be obtained
* Performant - co's principal customers, great lakes higher education guaranty corporation notified co it is terminating student loan recovery contract
* Performant - co has been told that it will have opportunity to continue to provide some student loan recovery services to glhe on a subcontracting basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.