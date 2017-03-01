版本:
BRIEF-Performant Financial Corp Q4 loss per share $0.24

March 2 Performant Financial Corp

* Qtrly total revenues of $33.8 million, compared to $41.1 million in prior year period, down 17.6%

* Performant financial corporation announces financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.24

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.03

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $125 million to $145 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda in range of $10.0 million to $13.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
