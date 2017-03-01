BRIEF-Performant Financial Corp Q4 loss per share $0.24

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 2 Performant Financial Corp
* Qtrly total revenues of $33.8 million, compared to $41.1 million in prior year period, down 17.6%
* Performant financial corporation announces financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 loss per share $0.24
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.03
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $125 million to $145 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda in range of $10.0 million to $13.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.