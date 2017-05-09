BRIEF-Performant Financial Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04

May 9 Performant Financial Corp

* Performant Financial Corporation announces financial results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue fell 13.5 percent to $33.1 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Performant financial - reiterating 2017 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges of $125 million to $145 million and $10 million to $13 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: