BRIEF-Performant Financial unit, borrower entered into amendment to credit agreement

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in Washington
* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington
March 28 Performant Financial Corp:
* Performant Financial Corp - on March 22, 2017, co's unit and is borrower entered into amendment No. 7 to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Performant Financial - in connection with amendment No. 4 to credit agreement dated as of Feb. 19, 2016, co deposited $7.5 million into deposit account
* Performant Financial - date on which the funds will be remitted to agent for application to term loans under credit agreement extended to May 15, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2mLHL5S) Further company coverage:
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03