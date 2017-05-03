版本:
BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings appoints Michael Nofi as CFO

May 3 Perfumania Holdings Inc:

* Says Michael Nofi has been appointed as co's chief financial officer, effective May 2 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qGr9tw) Further company coverage:
