BRIEF-Perfumania reports Q4 loss per share $0.45

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Perfumania Holdings Inc
* Perfumania reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter net sales of $142 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.45
* Q4 revenue $142 million
* Says accelerating closure of underperforming stores
* Says "We have recently undertaken an exhaustive review of our human and infrastructure resources"
* Says review, while on-going, has already resulted in reduction of store footprint to 287 stores as of fiscal 2016 year end
* Will be making changes that are expected to yield cost savings and better align operational structure
* Says since fiscal 2016, closed an additional 43 locations, amounting to a reduction of over 20% of retail store footprint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.