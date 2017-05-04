版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 22:28 BJT

BRIEF-Perion Network Q1 adj EPS $0.04

May 4 Perion Network Ltd :

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Qtrly gaap loss per share from continuing operation $0.03

* Perion reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
