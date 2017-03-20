版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Perisson announces termination of amalgamation agreement

March 20 Perisson Petroleum Corp

* Perisson announces termination of amalgamation agreement

* Perisson Petroleum - served notice of termination to Forent with respect to amalgamation agreement between Perisson & Forent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
