BRIEF-Perkinelmer says qtrly GAAP revenue of $514 million

May 4 Perkinelmer Inc
* Perkinelmer Inc says raises full year revenue and earnings
per share guidance
* Qtrly GAAP revenue of $514 million, an increase of 3%
* Qtrly organic revenue increased 4%
* Perkinelmer inc says Q1 GAAP earnings per share from
continuing operations of $0.33, as compared to $0.38 in Q1 of
2016
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share of $0.55
* Perkinelmer Inc says for 2017, now forecasts gaap
earnings per share from continuing operations in range of $2.16
to $2.26 and on a non-gaap basis
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $506.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: