BRIEF-Perma-Fix Environmental receives about $5.95 mln in cash which was held collateral by AIG

May 4 Perma-Fix Environmental Services :

* Received about $5.95 million in cash which previously was held collateral by American International Group on May 1, 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2qJ5AZq) Further company coverage:
