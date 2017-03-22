BRIEF-Perma-Fix Q4 earnings per share $0.02

March 22 Perma-fix Environmental Services Inc
:
* Perma-Fix reports results for the fourth quarter and full
year of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.02
* Q4 revenue $13.4 million versus $15.1 million
* On track to complete closure of M&EC facility by January
2018
* After closure of M&EC facility, fixed facility expenses
will be reduced by $4-$5 million annually
* Perma-Fix Environmental Services-in process of replacing
closure policy on co's northwest facility, will free up about
$3.5 million of restricted finite sinking funds
* Continue to work towards finalizing an agreement with a
private investor to fund medical subsidiary
* Expect Q1 of 2017 to be significantly improved compared to
Q1 of last year
