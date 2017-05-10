版本:
BRIEF-Perma-Fix reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

May 10 Perma-fix

* Perma-Fix reports increased revenue and cash flow for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $12.7 million versus $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
