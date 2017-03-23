版本:
BRIEF-Perma-Pipe International Holdings appoints senior vice president - Americas

March 23 Perma-pipe International Holdings Inc

* Perma-Pipe International Holdings appoints John Carusiello senior vice president - Americas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
