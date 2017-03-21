版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-Permian Basin Royalty Trust declares cash distribution to holders of units of beneficial interest

March 21 Permian Basin Royalty Trust

* Declared cash distribution to holders of units of beneficial interest of $0.047230 per unit, down from previous month - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2mqdaKR] Further company coverage:
