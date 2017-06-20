BRIEF-Permian Basin Royalty Trust declares cash distribution to holders of its units

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Permian Basin Royalty Trust-
* Permian Basin Royalty Trust - declared cash distribution to holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.041151 per unit, payable on july 17, 2017
* Permian Basin Royalty Trust- distribution decreased slightly from previous month due to decline in oil and gas production for waddell ranch properties
* Full restoration of tubb mcknight water station should be completed by end of May
* Permian Basin Royalty Trust - Conocophillips notified trustee that they are evaluating retroactive prior-period adjustments
* Permian Basin Royalty Trust -expense to be incurred bringing water station back on line of about $1.2 million (gross) to project of working interest owners
* Permian Basin Royalty Trust-not clear at this time as to what cost to trust will be in bringing tubb mcknight water station back on line, until incurred Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.