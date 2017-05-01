BRIEF-Permian Resources announces restructuring transaction

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 Permian Resources Llc:
* Permian Resources announces consensual and transformational restructuring transaction
* Permian Resources Llc - announced that it has entered into a series of definitive agreements with funds
* Permian Resources Llc - agreement provides for purchase of $744 million at closing of newly-issued common equity interests of Pres New Equity Llc
* Permian Resources Llc - in connection with deal, funds have agreed to exchange approximately $325 million of principal amount of co's indebtedness
* Permian Resources Llc - following transactions, company will be re-named Sable Permian Resources Llc
* Permian Resources Llc - equity financing provides company with $744 million of cash proceeds at closing to execute a multi-year development plan
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million