BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics Holdings expects Q2 revenues to be between $33 mln and $35 mln

July 20 (Reuters) - Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Pernix Therapeutics pre-announces certain preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $33 million to $35 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue down 5 to 10 percent

* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc - ‍Net loss for Q2 of 2017 is expected to be between $20.5 million and $24.5 million​