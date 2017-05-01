BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on availability of Zohydro ER with BeadTek 20mg dose

May 1 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc-
* Pernix Therapeutics provides update on availability of
zohydro® er with beadtek™ 20mg strength
* Pernix Therapeutics - due to manufacturing issue with
supplier, expects 20mg strength of zohydro er with beadtek to be
on back order until at least q1 2018
* Anticipates temporary stockout to impact overall zohydro
er with beadtek prescription volume
* Pernix Therapeutics - utilization of 10mg, 15mg and 30mg
strengths of zohydro er with beadtek are expected to increase in
order to fulfill patient needs
* Continues to market and distribute other strengths of
zohydro er with beadtek
