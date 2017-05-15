BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $2.94

May 15 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc:

* Pernix Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q1 revenue fell 8.6 percent to $29.7 million

* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc - qtrly loss per share $2.94

* Pernix Therapeutics -net product revenues - other products increased by $0.1 million, or approximately 1%, during three months ended March 31, 2017

* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc says total principal amount of debt outstanding at March 31, 2017 was approximately $320.8 million

* Pernix Therapeutics -agreed that a failure to repay all borrowings under revolving credit facility on or before July 31, would constitute an event of default