BRIEF-Perpetual Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.39

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 15 Perpetual Energy Inc:
* Perpetual Energy Inc. Releases fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial and operating results
* Perpetual Energy qtrly oil and natural gas revenue c$17.9 million versus c$33.0 million
* Perpetual Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.39
* Perpetual Energy qtrly average production total 8,118 boe/d versus 19,661 boe/d
* Perpetual Energy - in q1 of 2017, company will spend close to $26 million
* Perpetual Energy- based on total capital spending plan in 2017 of $67 million, co expects to exit 2017 at production rate of 13,000 to 13,500 boe/d in december 2017
* Perpetual Energy Inc - forecasts 2017 adjusted funds flow of approximately $40 million ($0.68 per share)
* Perpetual Energy - company estimates year-end 2017 total net debt of approximately $80 million
* Perpetual Energy -capital spending in 2017 will be funded with adjusted funds flow,proceeds from financing transactions closed on March 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.