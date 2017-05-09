BRIEF-Perpetual Energy reports Q1 loss per share $0.26

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Perpetual Energy Inc
* Perpetual Energy Inc releases first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 production averaging 8,143 boe/d was flat compared to Q4 of 2016
* Perpetual Energy- based on capital spending in 2017 of $65 to $70 million, perpetual expects to exit 2017 at a production rate of 13,000 to 13,500 boe/d
* Perpetual Energy Inc - full year 2017 production is expected to average 10,000 to 11,000 boe/d
* Qtrly loss per share $0.26
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.