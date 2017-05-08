BRIEF-Perrigo announces appointment of Rolf Classon, Adriana Karaboutis to co's board

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo announces two new independent directors
* Perrigo company plc - new directors nominated by starboard in accordance with previously announced agreement
* Perrigo company plc - appointment of rolf a. Classon and adriana karaboutis to company's board of directors
* Perrigo-Pursuant to agreement with starboard value lp announced on feb 7, starboard recommended that classon and karaboutis be appointed to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.