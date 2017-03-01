版本:
中国
2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Perrigo announces FDA final approval for the generic version of Axiron topical solution

March 1 Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo announces FDA final approval for the generic version of Axiron topical solution, 30 mg/1.5 ml Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
