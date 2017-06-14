BRIEF-Perrigo Company announces early tender results for cash tender offer

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo Company Plc announces early tender results for cash tender offer
* Perrigo Company Plc- tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time, on june 27, 2017, unless extended
* Perrigo Company - perrigo, perrigo finance amended terms of tender offer to increase series cap for 3.500% notes due march 2021, 3.500% notes due dec 2021
* Perrigo Company Plc - amended from an aggregate principal amount of $300 million to an aggregate principal amount of $410 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.