BRIEF-Perrigo Company announces early tender results for cash tender offer

June 14 Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo Company Plc announces early tender results for cash tender offer

* Perrigo Company Plc- tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time, on june 27, 2017, unless extended

* Perrigo Company - perrigo, perrigo finance amended terms of tender offer to increase series cap for 3.500% notes due march 2021, 3.500% notes due dec 2021

* Perrigo Company Plc - amended from an aggregate principal amount of $300 million to an aggregate principal amount of $410 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: