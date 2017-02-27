BRIEF-Perrigo Company Plc files for non-timely 10-Q

Feb 27 Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo Company Plc files for non-timely 10-Q

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing

* Perrigo Company Plc - Is in the process of identifying certain deferred tax assets and other related effects at Omega Pharma Invest N.V.

* Perrigo Company Plc - Company has not completed its calculation of the implied fair value of the Tysabri asset

* Perrigo Company says its independent auditors also are evaluating the historical revenue recognition practices associated with Tysabri