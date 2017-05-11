版本:
2017年 5月 12日

BRIEF-Perrigo Company Plc files for non-timely 10-Q

May 11 Perrigo Company Plc:

* Perrigo Company plc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2q9PsRA) Further company coverage:
