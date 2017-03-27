BRIEF-Perrigo completes divestiture of tysabri royalty stream for up to $2.85 billion

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo completes divestiture of Tysabri® royalty stream for up to $2.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results