BRIEF-Perrigo completes divestiture of tysabri royalty stream for up to $2.85 billion

March 27 Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo completes divestiture of Tysabri® royalty stream for up to $2.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
