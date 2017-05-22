BRIEF-Perrigo files 2016 form 10-k with restated financial statements

May 22 Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo files 2016 form 10-k with restated financial statements; reports fourth quarter and calendar year 2016 financial results; announces 2017 annual meeting date

* Q4 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.36 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.15 to $4.50 including items

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.22 to $0.57

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.24 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $9.48

* Sees FY 2017 sales $4.6 billion to $4.8 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* During Q4 of 2016, company identified indicators of goodwill impairment in specialty sciences reporting unit

* Recorded an impairment of $200 million in impairment charges on consolidated statement of operations within specialty sciences segment during Q4

* During Q4 of 2016, company also identified indicators of goodwill impairment in animal health reporting unit

* Animal Health goodwill was impaired by $25 million, recorded in impairment charges on statement of operations in CHC Americas segment in quarter

* During Q4 of 2016, company identified impairment indicators in its entocort product assets

* Determined that entocort product assets were impaired by $342 million

* Also identified impairment indicators in certain definite-lived intangible assets in CHC International reporting segment