BRIEF-Perrigo says Ron Winowiecki appointed acting CFO

Feb 27 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo announces leadership changes
* Says Ron Winowiecki appointed acting CFO
* Is conducting a thorough search process to identify a
permanent Chief Financial Officer, which includes Mr. Winowiecki
as a key candidate
* Perrigo Company Plc- Resignation of Judy L. Brown,
executive Vice President, business operations and Chief
Financial Officer
