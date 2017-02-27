BRIEF-Perrigo says Ron Winowiecki appointed acting CFO

Feb 27 Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo announces leadership changes

* Says Ron Winowiecki appointed acting CFO

* Is conducting a thorough search process to identify a permanent Chief Financial Officer, which includes Mr. Winowiecki as a key candidate

* Perrigo Company Plc- Resignation of Judy L. Brown, executive Vice President, business operations and Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: