版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Perrigo says Ron Winowiecki appointed acting CFO

Feb 27 Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo announces leadership changes

* Says Ron Winowiecki appointed acting CFO

* Is conducting a thorough search process to identify a permanent Chief Financial Officer, which includes Mr. Winowiecki as a key candidate

* Perrigo Company Plc- Is conducting a thorough search process to identify a permanent Chief Financial Officer

* Perrigo Company Plc- Resignation of Judy L. Brown, executive Vice President, business operations and Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐