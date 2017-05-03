版本:
2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Perrigo says search warrants were executed at company's corporate offices

May 2 Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo discloses investigation

* Search warrants were executed at company's corporate offices associated with an ongoing investigation by U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division related to drug pricing

* Co is cooperating with appropriate authorities

