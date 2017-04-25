BRIEF-Perrigo Sees FY 2017 sales $4.6 billion to $4.8 billion

April 25 Perrigo Company Plc-
* Perrigo announces restatement of previously issued forms
10-k and 10-q financial statements; announces select preliminary
unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 sales $4.6 billion to $4.8 billion
* Q1 sales $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.24 billion
* Perrigo Company Plc - accounting changes are not expected
to have a material impact on net cash flows
* Perrigo Company Plc - has determined that it is necessary
to restate certain previously issued financial statements
* Perrigo Company Plc - tysabri historical royalty stream
determined to be a financial asset
* Perrigo - to file 2016 10-k, including restated fiscal
2014, fiscal 2015 and transition period 2015 audited financials
"as soon as practical"
* Perrigo - does not expect changes to previously issued
financial statements to have material impact on net cash flows
* Perrigo Company Plc - entered into amendments to term loan
agreement and revolving credit agreement to remain in compliance
with agreements
* Perrigo Company Plc - sees fy cash flow from operations of
greater than $575 million
* Perrigo Company Plc - preliminary unaudited q1 2017
consolidated net sales were approximately $1.2 billion
* Perrigo-Elected to account for tysabri financial asset
using fair value option, which requires co to adjust financial
statements for relevant periods
* Perrigo-Evaluated accounting effect subsequent to
acquisition date related to identified deferred tax assets,
including impairments of omega goodwill
* Perrigo company plc - to use proceeds from sale of tysabri
to redeem $600 million in senior notes due in 2018
* Perrigo Company Plc - cost optimization program is "well
underway" to achieve greater than $130 million in savings by
mid-2018
* Perrigo-As co continues to address matters relating to
restatements, co is in quiet period regarding all matters until
filing of financial statements
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: