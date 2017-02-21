版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 00:35 BJT

BRIEF-Perrigo sets quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share

Feb 21 Perrigo Company Plc:

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
