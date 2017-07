July 11 (Reuters) - PERROT DUVAL HOLDING SA:

* ‍Profit After Taxes of 1.5 Million Chf for 2016/17 Financial Year (Ended on 30 April 2017), Up by 50 Percent

* ‍FY SALES ROSE BY 6 PERCENT, PRIMARILY AS RESULT OF INTEGRATING COMPANY TECOS BRUHIN AG INTO FÜLL PROCESS GROUP​ Source text - bit.ly/2tCvGBP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)