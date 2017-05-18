BRIEF-Perry Ellis International Q1 earnings per share $0.83

May 18 Perry Ellis International Inc:
* Perry Ellis International reports first quarter fiscal
2018 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.83
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $242 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.9 million
* Perry Ellis International Inc says reiterating guidance
for fiscal year 2018
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $874.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Perry Ellis International says retail environment remains
'tenuous'
* Perry Ellis International qtrly adjusted earnings per
share $0.83
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: