BRIEF-Perry Ellis International Q1 earnings per share $0.83

May 18 Perry Ellis International Inc:

* Perry Ellis International reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.83

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $242 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.9 million

* Perry Ellis International Inc says reiterating guidance for fiscal year 2018

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $874.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Perry Ellis International says retail environment remains 'tenuous'

* Perry Ellis International qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.83 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
