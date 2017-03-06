版本:
BRIEF-Perry nuclear power plant begins refueling and maintenance outage

March 6 FirstEnergy Corp

* Perry Nuclear Power Plant begins refueling and maintenance outage

* FirstEnergy - Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Perry, Ohio, shut down early on Sunday, March 5, for scheduled refueling, maintenance and a transformer replacement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
