公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Pershing Gold announces completion of the environmental permitting process for the Relief Canyon mine

Feb 28 Pershing Gold Corp

* Pershing Gold announces completion of the environmental permitting process for the Relief Canyon mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
