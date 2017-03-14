版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management says in regulatory filing it dissolved stake in Valeant as of March 13, 2017

March 14 Pershing Square Capital Management LP:

* Pershing Square Capital Management LP says in regulatory filing it dissolved stake in Valeant Pharma as of March 13, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2mGFeXe) Further company coverage:
