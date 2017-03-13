版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital sells investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals

March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp (IPO-PERS.L)

* Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. announces sale of its investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

* Pershing Square-CEO Bill Ackman, Vice Chairman Steve Fraidin to remain on Valeant board until upcoming annual meeting, will not stand for re-election

* Pershing Square Capital Management says at its current market value, valeant position represented 1.5 percent to 3 percent of various Pershing Square funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐