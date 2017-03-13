BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital sells investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp (IPO-PERS.L)
* Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. announces sale of its investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
* Pershing Square-CEO Bill Ackman, Vice Chairman Steve Fraidin to remain on Valeant board until upcoming annual meeting, will not stand for re-election
* Pershing Square Capital Management says at its current market value, valeant position represented 1.5 percent to 3 percent of various Pershing Square funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
