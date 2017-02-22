版本:
2017年 2月 23日 星期四 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings releases weekly net asset value

Feb 22 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd-

* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 February 2017

* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - psh nav per share as of close of business on 21 february 2017 was usd 18.58. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
