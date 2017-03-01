版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Pershing Square reports performance report for Feb 2017

March 2 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd

* Pershing square holdings, ltd. Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for february 2017

* Nav per share was $18.25 as of feb 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
