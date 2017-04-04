版本:
BRIEF-Petco acquires pet advice website and app, Petcoach

April 4 Petco Holdings Inc:

* Petco acquires leading pet advice website and app, Petcoach

* Petco - terms of the deal will not be disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
